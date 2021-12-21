WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Chariho High held off Coventry, 51-49, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Chariho (1-2, 1-0 Division II) led 50-44 with three minutes to go. But Coventry cut the lead to one point and only trailed 50-49 with 12.5 seconds remaining.
Chariho was able to come up with a steal and got fouled. The Chargers missed two free throws, but were able to grab the rebound on the second missed free throw. The Chargers then made one of two free throws. Coventry got off a shot at the buzzer that missed.
"Our defense was really good," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We set the tone by holding them to four points in the first quarter. We also did a really good job rebounding.
"Liam Flynn did a really good job on B.J. Begones, and our help defense was really good tonight."
Chariho played man-to-man defense the entire game.
Zoot Boschwitz scored nine points, and Flynn, Jaxson Morkis and Nate Allen had seven each. Allen contributed seven rebounds. Flynn had six.
Coventry dropped to 1-2, 1-1. Chariho is off until Monday when it faces South Kingstown in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament at Westerly at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
