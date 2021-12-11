SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout took the lead with 20 seconds remaining and turned back Chariho High, 46-43, in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
The game was tied at 43 when the Crusaders scored in the lane with 20 seconds left. Chariho had a chance to tie the game after that, but missed the front end of a one-and-one situation at the free-throw line.
Prout followed with a free throw, and the Chargers managed to get off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that missed.
Chariho (0-2) was playing on consecutive days after opening the season with a loss to Westerly on Friday.
"It was a physical game. We struggled against their zone defense in terms of attacking the basket," Chargers coach Corey Downey said.
Jeremiah Graham finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers. Chris Niziolek had 10 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Chris Pimentel led Prout (2-0) with 13 points.
Chariho (0-2) next travels to Burrillville on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
