WOOD RIVER JCT. — A week ago, Chariho High edged Wheeler School to claim the fourth seed in the Division II boys basketball tournament.
The Warriors returned the favor on Thursday night, turning back the Chargers in overtime, 59-53, in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.
Not much separates the two teams.
"It was a great high school game. This time they executed a few more times in overtime than we did," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We beat them here a few days ago [58-57] and we made a few more plays than they did, and this time they made a few more shots. That's how it goes in this division.
"I was proud of how hard we competed, and I told them that."
The game was tied at 50 in overtime when Wheeler's Travis Cobain (19 points) scored on a drive to make it 52-50 with 1:56 left. The teams exchanged missed shots and then the Chargers turned it over.
Once again, Cobain scored on a drive to put the Warriors up 54-50 with 59 seconds left. Chariho missed a shot on its next possession, and Toby Pike delivered a dagger 3-pointer from deep in the corner to make it 57-50 with 36.2 seconds remaining. It was Pike's only field goal of the game.
Chariho's Tyler LaBelle hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to make it 57-53. But a Jake Faulise free throw pushed the Wheeler lead to five points, 58-53, with 19.5 left.
Chariho (14-10) missed a shot on its next possession as fifth-seeded Wheeler (14-6) added another free throw to secure the win.
"I think what we learned from playing them in the second half last time was that keeping them off balance on the defensive end was really important," Wheeler coach Sean Kelly said. "Corey does such a good job with his guys in the half-court that if you don't try to take them out of rhythm it's a slow death."
The Warriors used several types of trapping defenses. They also used man-to-man and even went zone on a few possessions late in regulation.
Chariho had tied the game at 47 with 48.3 seconds left in regulation when Chris Niziolek scored on an acrobatic drive to the basket and was fouled. His free throw completed the three-point play.
Wheeler missed two shots on its next possession, and Chariho called timeout with 19.4 seconds remaining with the ball at mid-court. But the Chargers turned the ball over when the player inbounding the ball moved laterally, which is a violation.
Still, Chariho did not allow Wheeler to score after the turnover. Jeremiah Graham knocked the ball away from Cobain and in the ensuing scramble the Warriors got off a long 3-pointer that wasn't close.
Graham was huge for the Chargers, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds. He was 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
"No one in Rhode Island can stop him," Kelly said. "We just did the best we could to contain him in the second half."
Faulise had a big game for the Warriors, finishing with 24 points. Faulise was able to score around the basket with effective post moves and an effective use of the backboard.
Faulise, who scored 20 of his points in the second half and overtime, also came open several times under the basket in transition.
"He's a throwback. No doubt in my mind he has a poster of the big three (Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale) from the '86 Celtics team in his bedroom at home," Kelly said. "We've played Chariho four times since joining the league. One game has gone to overtime and the other games were settled by less than three points.
"I have tremendous respect for Corey and the way Chariho plays. It's a wonderful matchup and great high school basketball."
Chariho scored the first eight points of the game. Wheeler then outscored Chariho 17-4 over the final three minutes of the quarter to take a 17-12 lead.
Wheeler's 1-2-2 press gave the Chargers some problems. But Chariho responded in the second quarter by outscoring Wheeler 14-5 to lead 26-22 at the half.
Chariho led 39-33 after three quarters when Nate Allen hit a baseline 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Niziolek finished with eight points and gave the Chargers a lift with his defensive intensity.
Wheeler moved to the semifinals where it will face No. 8 Burrillville. The Broncos upset No. 1 Tolman, 49-40, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
