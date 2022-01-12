WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek scored a career-high 27 points, but the Chariho High boys basketball team lost to Lincoln, 64-56, in a Division II game Wednesday night.
The Chargers led by six, 43-39, after three quarters, but the Lions (3-2, 2-2 Division II) outscored them 25-13 in the final period to come away with the win.
"We had too many turnovers and our help defense wasn't what it usually is like in the fourth quarter," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "They got to the basket too easy, and we just weren't able to execute on offense."
Niziolek, a junior guard, hit two 3-pointers and was 13 for 15 from the free-throw line during his 27-point night. He also had four rebounds and three steals.
"He hits some shots early and did a great job attacking the basket against their zone," Downey said.
Jeremiah Graham added 12 points and six rebounds for the Chargers (4-4, 3-1). The team played without starter Tyler LaBelle, who is sick, Downey said.
Chariho next visits Middletown on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.