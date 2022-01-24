WOOD RIVER JCT. — When Chariho High beat Pilgrim by 29 points last week, coach Corey Downey said it was the team's best performance of the season.
That changed Tuesday night when the Chargers beat once-beaten Rogers, 74-54, snapping a seven-game winning streak by the Vikings.
"We just topped it," Downey said, referring to the Pilgrim win. "We want to be a little better each game. We were able to execute in a game that was a lot closer."
Tyler LaBelle finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Chargers. He also grabbed seven rebounds.
Jeremiah Graham added 17 points, Nate Allen and Liam Flynn contributed 10 points each, and Zoot Boschwitz scored nine.
Chariho outscored Rogers 28-10 in the third quarter to take a 44-29 lead at halftime.
"We did a great job of sharing the basketball," Downey said. "We talk about making the extra pass and we did a great job of that. And in the third and fourth quarter we got defensive stops."
Rogers fell to 8-2, 7-2 Division II. Chariho (7-5, 6-2), which has won three straight, next travels to Shea on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
