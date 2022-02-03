WOOD RIVER JCT. — Four Chariho High players scored in doubles figures as the Chargers bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to beat Tiverton, 72-48, in a Division II boys basketball game Thursday night.
Chariho was coming off a two-point loss at St. Raphael on Monday.
"Tonight we focused on the making the extra pass and the right pass," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We were able to get the ball on the block. We were also active with offensive rebounds. And we limited out turnovers. We took a step forward."
Jeremiah Graham led Chariho in scoring with 20 points and also had eight rebounds. Tyler LaBelle scored 13 and finished with six rebounds and four assists.
Kyle McGovern and Zoot Boschwitz scored 10 points each. Boschwitz led the Chargers in rebounding with 10. Jaxson Morkis contributed eight points.
Chariho led 32-22 at the half and never trailed in the second half.
Tiverton dropped to 3-12, 3-11 Division II with the loss. Chariho (9-7, 8-4) next travels to Burrillville on Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
