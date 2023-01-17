BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville limited Chariho High to just two points in the first quarter and turned back the Chargers, 55-40, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Burrillville (10-3, 7-2) led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter as it snapped Chariho's nine-game winning streak.
"You can't start 14-2. Obviously, a lack of effort in the first quarter. We cut it to one in the second quarter and one point in the third quarter, but they went on an 8-0 run to [take control]," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
Chariho only trailed 25-22 at halftime, but scored just 18 points in the second half. Jeremiah Graham, who finished with 21 points, scored 12 of Chariho's second-half points.
"They really made things difficult in the paint. And we had one assist tonight. We have to be able to share the basketball," Downey said. "We're 7-2 halfway through the season, but we weren't too happy about the way we played tonight."
Dylan Dugas followed Graham in scoring with eight points. Only four Chargers scored.
Chariho (10-3, 7-2) next hosts Rogers on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
