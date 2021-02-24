WESTERLY — Westerly High led for the majority of the game, but Classical rallied in the fourth quarter and beat the Bulldogs, 44-37, in a Division I boys basketball game Wednesday night at Federico Gym.
Westerly took a 4-3 lead early in the first quarter, coach Mike Gleason said, led 30-24 after three and was up 35-30 with about 3½ minutes left in the contest when Classical took charge.
The Purple, one of the top teams in the league, outscored the Bulldogs 20-7 in the final period.
"We played really well on defense," Gleason said. "We held them to one shot and contained their very effective transition game. ... But we struggled to score against a really tough, athletic team."
Byron Dunn led the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5 Division I) with 12 points and five steals. Dante Wilk added nine points, three assists and three steals, and Ben Gorman had six points and seven rebounds.
Alexis Delguidice scored 14 points for Classical (8-2, 8-1).
"It was an incredible effort," Gleason added. "Some consider them to be the favorite to win the state tournament, so it's an incredible boost of confidence for a young team heading into the state playoffs."
Gleason said he expects the Bulldogs to qualify for the Division I tournament because South Kingstown, which is tied with Westerly for the final playoff spot, is quarantining due to COVID-19 and its season is over.
In the opening round, Westerly will play the No. 3 seed in Division I North, either Cumberland or Barrington, on Friday or Saturday, Gleason said. Brackets will be finalized Thursday morning.
"We're just happy to be in and have nothing to lose," the coach added.
Westerly (37)
Jesse Samo 0 0-0 0, Dante Wilk 4 1-4 9, Byron Dunn 6 0-0 12, Marcus Haik 1 0-0 2, Max Bertsch 2 0-0 5, Jackson Ogle 1 0-0 3, Ben Gorman 3 0-0 6, Romello Hamelin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-4 37.
Classical (44)
Marquis Buchanan 4 3-5 11, Stanley Urey 2 3-4 7, Alexis Delguidice 5 4-6 14, Edward Fitzpatrick 2 0-2 5, Elijah Nyahkoon 0 0-0 0, Aden O’Connell 0 0-0 0, Azariah Harrison 1 0-0 2, Evenson Azor 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 11-19 44.
Classical 5 9 10 20 — 44
Westerly 10 4 16 7 — 37
3-point field goals: Westerly (2) — Bertsch, Ogle. Classical (1) — Fitzpatrick.
Rebounds: Westerly (27) — Gorman 7, Bertsch 6, Haik 4, Ogle 3, Samo 3, Wilk 3, Hamelin.
— Ken Sorensen
