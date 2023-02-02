WESTERLY — Westerly High was unable to hold off Cumberland and lost to the Clippers, 48-41, in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night at Federico Gym.
The Bulldogs led 24-18 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters, but they were held to five points in the final period.
Jesse Samo, who missed the previous six games with an ankle injury, had eight points and 10 rebounds for Westerly (6-12, 4-11 Division I). Romello Hamelin added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Griffin Aldrich scored nine points.
Kalil Fofana led the Clippers (7-8, 6-7) with 15 points.
Westerly next hosts Woonsocket on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
