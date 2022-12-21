WESTERLY — Barrington jumped to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and held on the rest of the way to deal Westerly High its first loss of the season, 56-43, in a Division I boys basketball game Wednesday at Federico Gym.
The Eagles led 21-8 after the first period and 33-16 at halftime. Bulldogs coach Mike Gleason said his team could only get within eight points of the lead in the second half.
"They outscored us by 13 in the first quarter and that's what they ended up winning by," Gleason said. "In the third quarter we cut [the deficit] to eight. We made a really nice run there, but their big first quarter was just too much to overcome."
Romello Hamelin led the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1 Division I) with 16 points, three assists and four steals. Griffin Aldrich added nine points and eight rebounds, and Jesse Samo had eight points and five boards.
Junior guard Matt Raffa, a preseason All-State pick, scored 16 points for Barrington (5-1, 3-1).
Westerly next hosts Chariho in the first round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28 at 6:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
