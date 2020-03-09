WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Cranston West in the Sweet 16 of the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs (19-5) are seeded eighth in the tournament. Cranston West (19-5) is No. 9.
The Falcons reached the semifinals of the Division II tournament, where they lost to eventual champion Portsmouth, 75-54, on Friday. Westerly lost in the quarterfinals to Shea, 58-53.
The winner will advance to the Elite 8 and play the winner of top-seeded Bishop Hendricken vs. a preliminary-round game winner on Sunday at CCRI-Warwick.
Westerly beat Cranston West during the regular season, 82-60, on Jan. 16.
— Ken Sorensen
