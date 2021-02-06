NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High scored 25 points in the third quarter and downed Narragansett, 60-47, in a Division I boys basketball game Saturday.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3 Division I) trailed by five at the half, 29-24.
"We made a couple of adjustments," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "They were leaking out guys in the first half to get a lot of fast breaks off length-of-the-court passes. We put two guys back and they struggled against our half-court defense."
Westerly outscored Narragansett, 25-11, in the third quarter to lead 49-40.
Dante Wilk finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists.
"Dante was able to get to the rim and had the best game of his career," Gleason said.
Westerly trailed 29-20 late in the second quarter, but scored the final four points of the first half.
"That was huge because the game was starting to get away from us," Gleason said. "Marcus Haik did a really good job on their best player, Ethan Betts. He usually makes three or four 3s a game. He had just one and that was in the final minute."
Max Bertsch finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers (three of them in the third quarter). Byron Dunn contributed 15 points and led the team in rebounds with six.
Jared Chaloux led the Mariners (2-3, 2-3) with 20 points.
Westerly next travels to longtime rival Chariho on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
