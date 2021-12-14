BARRINGTON — Westerly High limited Barrington to two points in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Eagles, 46-35, in a Division I boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Westerly (2-0, 1-0 Division I) outscored Barrington, 15-2, to start the game.
"They have two very good scorers in Matt Raffa and Ethan Coutu, who averaged about 15 points a game each last season. [Marcus] Haik and [Jesse] Samo limited them to a combined nine points," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "Overall, we played a really good game."
Dante Wilk led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points, while Samo had 10. Jackson Ogle contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
"Ogle was really active in the paint," Gleason said.
Haik added 11 rebounds and three assists.
Gleason said sophomore guard Romello Hamelin did a good job off the bench at point guard.
Kevin Coogan was the top scorer for Barrington (0-1, 0-1) with 12 points.
Westerly will play its third straight road game on Friday at Cumberland at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
