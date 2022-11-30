Westerly High tied for eighth in the Division I boys basketball preseason poll, which was released Monday. The poll was conducted by the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association.
The Bulldogs received 44 points to tie with Smithfield. Defending state champion Bishop Hendricken received 11 first-place votes among the 18 coaches who voted and was first with 163 points. La Salle was second with 155, and East Providence took third with 130.
In the Division II poll, Chariho received four first-place votes and was third with 88 points, trailing only Tolman (111) and Johnston (109). Fifteen coaches voted in the D-II poll. Shea is the defending D-II champion.
Westerly tips off its season on Dec. 9, hosting West Warwick in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Chariho hosts Prout on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in a nonleague contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
