PROVIDENCE — Westerly High had a 25-foot potential game-tying 3-pointer blocked at the buzzer and lost to Central, 61-58, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.
It was the season opener for the Bulldogs, who were also making their first appearance in the state's top level after 16 seasons in D-II.
Down the stretch, Central (1-1, 1-1 Division I) twice got rebounds off its own missed free throws and hung on for the win.
Jayden Livent scored a game-high 21 points for the Knights.
Dante Wilk scored 14 points and had five assists for Westerly. Byron Dunn finished with 13 points, three assists and two steals.
The Bulldogs trailed by 13 at halftime, 32-19, but outscored the Knights in the third quarter, 22-9, to tie the game at 41 heading into the final period.
"We have a very young team and we had some jitters," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We had a great third quarter, tied it at 41 and led for most of the fourth.
"The guys played hard. We just didn't have enough at the end," Gleason added, noting the game was played on a bigger college-sized court. "The comeback took a little steam out of us and we just didn't have the legs at the end. But for a young team in their first game in Division I, I was proud of the effort."
Max Bertsch added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Westerly. Freshman Jesse Samo had eight points and six rebounds.
Westerly next hosts Bishop Hendricken on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
