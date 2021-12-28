WESTERLY — Both the Westerly High and Stonington High boys basketball teams were short-handed Monday for their WCCU Holiday Tournament game Monday night.
Westerly played without coach Mike Gleason, who missed the game with an illness. Stonington was missing its leading scorer, point guard Dorian White, who sat on the bench all game because of a "school issue," according to Bears coach Jay Wosencroft.
Fortunately for Westerly, its top player, senior guard Dante Wilk, was very much present.
Wilk scored seven of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs stretch a two-point lead after three quarters to a 61-49 victory and a berth in Wednesday's tournament championship game against Chariho.
Assistant coach Jody Vacca stepped in as head coach for Gleason.
Westerly (5-0) had to scrap its scouting report when it caught wind that White, a 17-points-per-game scorer last year and 16.5 over the Bears' first two games this season, wasn't going to start and ultimately not play at all. The debut of 6-3 center Sam Montalto helped pick up some of the slack for Stonington (2-1). The soccer All-American scored 15 points, and dazzled with impressive leaping ability on a pair of dunks.
But the loss of White's all-around play not only hurt in terms of point production but overall ball handling. The Bears made 28 turnovers, including several in the fourth quarter when the game slipped away.
"The kids at Westerly, Stonington and Chariho all know each other, playing at the YMCA all summer and fall," Vacca said. "Plus, all games are streamed now. Our game plan was based on Dorian, but he didn't play. Also, we hadn't seen Montalto and he presented a difficult matchup. But no matter who was playing, we were going to put pressure on the ball and build toward defense and energy, led by Dante. He is the battery that gets the clock moving."
Wilk made seven steals and had eight rebounds to go with his 19 points. Six-foot-2 forward Jackson Ogle scored 18.
With Westerly up 42-40 after three quarters, Wilk knifed through for three layups in an 8-2 run to give Westerly a 50-42 lead. Stonington came as close as 52-47 on a 3-pointer by Cam Hinchey (15 points). But the Bears couldn't overcome the loss of Nate Cyr (13 points) to five fouls with 2:49 left. Westerly rattled Stonington's ball handling after that, scoring the game's last seven points.
"With Cyr out, it changed a lot of things because we could put more pressure on the ball," Vacca said.
Wosencroft agreed that Cyr's disqualification was the "breaking point."
"When you make the amount of turnovers we had, it's a recipe for disaster," Wosencroft said. "We have to tighten things up with the ball, and it's extra tough with a potential All-ECC player not playing. I thought we hung pretty tough for three quarters and played hard. Hopefully, we'll get everyone together. It's tough not getting to the final with a senior team, but we have bigger aspirations than just winning the holiday tournament."
Wosencroft said he isn't sure when White will return. The Bears play South Kingstown in the consolation game on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Westerly's Federico Gym. SK lost to Chariho in Monday's first game, 80-54.
Stonington led 15-13 after the first quarter but went cold in the second, falling behind 33-19 before scoring the last seven of the half. The Bears' hot streak continued in the third quarter, holding Westerly to nine points. But Wilk and Co. clamped down defensively in the final eight minutes.
"I've been a fourth-quarter player, and I was hyped to play in the tournament after missing out because of COVID last year," Wilk said. "I have to credit my young teammates for their ball pressure."
Sophomore swingman Jesse Samo added 12 points and and five steals for the Bulldogs, and sophomore guard Romello Hamelin made three fourth-quarter steals. Sophomore center Ben Gorman grabbed 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.