CUMBERLAND — A furious comeback following a deep early deficit fell short for Westerly High on Sunday.
After Cumberland scored the first 24 points, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game in the second half and had other chances to tie it late before losing to the Clippers, 57-55, in the play-in round of the Division I boys basketball tournament.
Cumberland (6-4) led 28-9 at the end of the first quarter after taking the 24-0 lead.
"I thought we were executing as well on the offensive end as we have all season. We just missed layups," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "They were getting transitions 3s out of our misses. They made five of the first six 3s they took in the game."
After the dismal start, the Bulldogs gained some confidence on the offensive end and started making shots, Gleason said. The made baskets allowed the Bulldogs to press, something they could not do early in the game.
The Bulldogs trailed 35-25 at the half, outscoring Cumberland 16-7 in the second quarter.
The game was tied at 55 with 30 seconds remaining. Cumberland's Jack Proctor (11 points) scored on a long pass against the Westerly press to give the Clippers a 57-55 lead.
Westerly missed an 8-footer that would have tied the game with 10 seconds remaining.
Cumberland, the No. 3 seed from D-I North, then missed four straight free throws, but got the offensive rebound on three of them. On the fourth miss, Westerly's Ben Gorman came down with the rebound. Westerly managed a contested point-blank layup that rolled out just before the buzzer to end the game.
"I've never been prouder of our team," Gleason said. "And all three seniors played well. Josh Randall hit a big 3 to get the deficit under 10 for the first time. Max Bertsch also had a big 3 to cut it to two. Bryon Dunn limited [Colin] Morais to just four points after the first quarter."
Morais scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Clippers.
Dante Wilk paced Westerly, the No. 6 seed from D-I South, with 17 points. Wilk and Jackson Ogle each had seven rebounds, and Dunn finished with 11 points, five assists and six steals.
After Cumberland scored 28 points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs limited them to 29 the rest of the way.
Cumberland next travels to Bishop Hendricken on Tuesday for a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m.
Westerly (55)
Jesse Samo 0 0-0 0, Dante Wilk 7 3-3 18, Byron Dunn 5 1-4 11, Marcus Haik 1 2-2 5, Max Bertsch 2 0-0 5, Josh Randall 1 0-0 3, Bryce Holden 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ogle 3 0-0 7, Ben Gorman 3 0-1 6, Romello Hamelin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-10 55.
Cumberland (57)
Seth Anderson 3 0-0 7, William Andrews 2 2-5 6, Kalil Fofana 3 0-0 7, Colin Morais 6 0-0 16, Patryk Porabik 0 0-0 0, Jack Proctor 2 7-12 11, Jackson Walsh 4 1-2 10. Totals: 20 10-19 57.
Westerly 9 16 13 17 — 55
Cumberland 28 7 13 9 — 57
3-point field goals: Westerly (5) — Bertsch, Haik, Ogle, Randall, Wilk. Cumberland (7) — Morais 4, Anderson, Fofana, Walsh.
Rebounds: Westerly (39) — Haik 7, Ogle 7, Wilk 7, Gorman 5, Dunn 4, Bertsch 3, Hamelin 2, Randall 2, Samo 2.
— Keith Kimberlin
