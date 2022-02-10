BARRINGTON — Westerly High built a big early lead but ultimately had to fend off Barrington for a 54-51 Division I boys basketball win Wednesday night.
Dante Wilk and Jesse Samo each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Jackson Ogle added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Marcus Haik and Romello Hamelin both made valuable contributions in the victory.
Westerly (14-5, 11-4 Division II) led 17-5 after the first quarter and later upped its advantage to 17 points, coach Mike Gleason said.
But Barrington (9-11, 5-11) fought back on the strength of its shooting from beyond the arc. Six Eagles players combined for 12 3-pointers.
"I don't think we've give up more than four or five 3s all year," Gleason said. "We usually do a good job contesting the 3-point line. They were maybe 12 for 18ish. That's what got them back in the game. They kept finding the open man in the corner."
The Bulldogs led 32-25 at halftime and 46-38 after three quarters.
As time wound down, Gleason said Haik hit a key layup to put the Bulldogs ahead by five and then drew a charge with less than 30 seconds remaining to help secure the win.
"He came up big for us," Gleason said. "Marcus and Romello Hamelin both stepped up — they combined for 14 points in the second half. We score a lot of points with Wilk Samo and Ogle, so those two stepped up to help the other three and in many ways that led us to victory."
Haik finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Hamelin had six points and five assists.
Westerly next hosts Cumberland on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
