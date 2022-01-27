PROVIDENCE — La Salle Academy's boys basketball team pulled away from Westerly High in the second half in a 64-49 Division I victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night to remain undefeated.
The Bulldogs were hurt by a six-point second quarter but still only trailed by eight, 32-24, at halftime. It was the third quarter that proved to be decisive.
All-State guard Raphel Awa scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the period as the Rams outscored the Bulldogs 22-11 to take a 54-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Awa, a senior, surpassed 1,000 career points in the win.
"He's a 6-foot guard but he plays much bigger," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "He's really a handful. He hurt us real bad on the offensive boards, that's what he does."
The Bulldogs led 18-17 after the first quarter and "things were clicking," Gleason said. But that's when the momentum started to turn the Rams' way.
Gleason said La Salle's ability to rebound at the offensive end and get putbacks "slowed down what we were trying to do offensively."
Dante Wilk led the Bulldogs (11-3, 8-3 Division I) with 18 points. Jackson Ogle added 10 points and five rebounds, and Jesse Samo had seven points and six boards.
The first-place Rams improved to 10-0 overall and in the league. Their other All-Stater, Dimetri Iafrate, was limited to six points.
Westerly next hosts Narragansett on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.