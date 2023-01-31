WARWICK — Bishop Hendricken remained unbeaten with an 82-33 victory over Westerly High on Tuesday night in a Division I boys basketball game.
The powerhouse Hawks improved to 15-0 overall, 13-0 in Division I. They are the only undefeated team in the state.
The Bulldogs (6-11, 4-10) will look to end a six-game losing streak when they host Cumberland on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.