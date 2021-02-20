PROVIDENCE — Mount Pleasant limited Westerly High to 18 points in the second half and downed the Bulldogs, 66-37, in a Division I boys basketball game Saturday.
"With about a minute and half left in the third quarter we were down 36-28 and there was a loose ball that kicked around and it seemed like nine guys had a shot at it," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "They picked it up and hit a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer to put them up 11. That was big."
Mount Pleasant (7-2, 7-2 D-I) then outscored Westerly 18-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
"We turned it over too much and missed too many layups," Gleason said.
Marcus Haik led Westerly in scoring with nine points. Jesse Samo and Ben Gorman had seven each.
Jansel Jayes led the Kilties with 22 points.
Westerly (3-6, 2-5) hosts Classical on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in its regular-season finale. The Bulldogs need a win to qualify for the postseason, according to Gleason.
— Keith Kimberlin
