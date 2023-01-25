WESTERLY — Romello Hamelin scored a career-high 31 points but the Westerly High boys basketball team fell to Portsmouth in overtime, 78-73, on Wednesday night in a Division I game at Federico Gym.
Hamelin was fouled on a drive to the basket with two seconds left in the fourth quarter and hit both free throws to send the game to overtime, Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Westerly scored the first four points of overtime, but would end up being outscored 12-7 in the extra period. Portsmouth (7-8, 5-6 Division I) scored all 12 points from the free-throw line without a miss.
"A big play in overtime was when Romello fouled out with 2½ minutes left," Gleason said. "It was a big momentum swing for them. That changed everything."
Hamelin had five rebounds, three assists and two steals to go with his 31 points. He hit two 3-pointers.
Griffin Aldrich also scored a career high, finishing with 18 points. He added seven rebounds. Lance Williams had 11 points and five rebounds, and Deluca Kyan had seven points and seven boards.
Senior guard Calvin Lucenti led Portsmouth (7-8, 5-6) with 30 points, including a 14-for-14 showing from the line.
The Patriots led 35-33 at halftime and 53-47 after three quarters. Other than a 3-pointer early in the final period, all their points in the fourth quarter and overtime came from the free-throw line on 22-of-24 shooting. They finished 26 for 30 (87%).
"They've got a great backcourt and we made some adjustments and started to defend better," Gleason said. "The whole second half was back and forth. We both played really well. It was just a really good high school basketball game."
Westerly next plays at Cranston East on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
