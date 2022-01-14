WESTERLY — Mount Pleasant outscored Westerly High by six points in the second overtime and downed the Bulldogs, 59-53, in a Division I boys basketball game Friday at Federico Gym.
The Kilties forced overtime when Matt Buchanan, who scored 15-points, banked in a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game at 43. It was his only 3-pointer of the night and came from about 25 feet out, Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
The two teams each scored six points in the first overtime before the Kilties pulled away for the win in the second overtime.
"We missed four or five shots in the first overtime and we missed some free throws," Gleason said. "That was our opportunity to win the game. It was a great atmosphere and we battled our hearts out against one of the better teams in the state."
Dante Wilk had a big night for the Bulldogs with 32 points (five 3-pointers) and seven rebounds. He fouled our early in the second overtime as did point guard Romello Hamelin.
Jackson Ogle finished with 11 points and a team-leading 13 rebounds.
Mount Pleasant improved to 6-1, 6-1 Division I. Westerly (8-2, 5-2) next hosts Cranston East on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
