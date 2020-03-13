WESTERLY — Throughout a special ride to 18 wins this season, the Westerly High boys basketball team could've been considered a "Little Engine That Could."
Injuries strapped the Bulldogs to a rotation of seven regulars, none of whom stood taller than 6-foot-2. Still, the Bulldogs, paced by 1,000-point scorer Chad Morgan, all-around highlight-reel guard Jawarie Hamelin, steady forward Patrick Murphy and a handful of role players, put themselves in position to win a Division II regular-season title, go deep in the Division II playoffs and advance in the state tournament.
But in each case, the Little Engine That Could ran out of steam and fell a bit short.
Eighth-seeded Westerly led No. 9 Cranston West throughout their state tournament Sweet 16 game Thursday at Federico Gym, including a nine-point advantage with eight minutes to play, only to see the Falcons rally to post a 66-54 victory.
The loss ended the Bulldogs' fine season at 19-6. Cranston West (22-6) advanced to play at No. 1 Bishop Hendricken in the Elite Eight on Saturday at Rhode Island College at 8 p.m.
Westerly was eliminated in each postseason tourney by teams (Shea and Cranston West) that it beat during the regular season (82-60 over West on Jan. 16). Thursday, the Bulldogs faltered down the stretch by missing shots and struggling to handle the ball against the Falcons' 2-3 zone defense.
"We missed shots and let it affect us," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We couldn't pick ourselves up and get energy, which usually comes from our defense. We went dry and were unable to pick up intensity on defense. We gave up 20 points in the first half and 46 in the second and had too many unforced errors (21 turnovers). They got out in transition after our long missed 3s. We ran out of steam."
Westerly looked like it might steamroll CW for a second straight time, jumping to a 19-8 lead. The Bulldogs rattled the Falcons with their press, leading to eight fast-break points by Hamelin. Murphy's left-handed layup put Westerly up 27-15 before the Bulldogs settled for a 29-20 halftime edge.
"We had some adversity early but we didn't let their pressure dominate us as it did in the regular season," CW coach Mike Monohan said. "We settled down and got the ball down low offensively, fell back in our 2-3 zone and wanted to make sure where Hamelin was."
Westerly's Max Bertsch hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-5 run to give the Bulldogs a 41-32 lead with eight minutes left.
"You always worry about energy after we lost a tough one in the D-II tournament to Shea, but we came out very hot and carried it into the second half," Gleason said.
Cranston West, however, hurt the shorter Bulldogs in the paint for layups while Westerly threw the ball away offensively and suffered the loss of starting guard Byron Dunn to a five-foul disqualification with seven minutes left. The Falcons posted a 10-0 run to lead 42-41 on Andrew Dionizio's layup with 6:12 left.
The teams then traded baskets in the best offensive flow of the game. Morgan's 16-footer gave the Bulldogs a 51-48 lead, but Dionizio's three-point play tied it with three minutes left.
Nick Lauzon's trey put Westerly up 54-51 with 2:41 left, but those were was the Bulldogs' final points. Dionizio's two straight hoops put CW up for good, 55-54. A 15-0 run, punctuated by 8-of-9 free throw shooting, allowed the Falcons to pull away.
Dionizio scored all 13 of his points in the second half, and point guard Cameron Alves scored 16 each for Cranston West. Massimo Feroce and Jared Olson added 10 points each.
Hamelin scored 25 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists, and Murphy added 11 points for Westerly.
Despite the loss, Gleason felt like Westerly won by simply having the opportunity to play. Gov. Gina Raimondo and the RIIL ruled to allow winter postseason tournaments to continue despite the coronavirus threat this week, with crowd restrictions of 250 or fewer. Connecticut high schools, pro sports and colleges have canceled or suspended operation this week for safety concerns.
"We didn't have the home crowd we usually have but you have to create own energy the way Cranston West did with its bench today," Gleason said. "I give the RIIL credit for taking the governor's advice. It didn't go our way tonight but we're not home like Connecticut. I understand those decisions, but I'm glad they let us play.
"It just didn't end the way we wanted it to and we expected more," Gleason added. "Teams that played us a second time played us zone and we struggled. But I'm proud of what we accomplished."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.