WESTERLY — The stakes were high for both the North Kingstown and Westerly High boys basketball teams Tuesday night: win and advance to the Division I tournament; lose and the season's over.
"Coach told us that it's been 17 years since we haven't made the playoffs," Westerly senior guard Lance Williams said. "So we can't break that streak. We've gotta keep that tradition going."
It's actually been eight years since they've failed to qualify for the postseason, but who's counting. The Bulldogs sure aren't.
They're in.
Williams and fellow senior Griffin Aldrich each scored 15 points, and Westerly came out on top after a frantic fourth quarter on Senior Night, 57-53, at Federico Gym.
The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Bulldogs (7-14, 5-13 Division I), who played without their leading scorer, Jesse Samo, who was ill.
"It was wild," Aldrich said of the fourth quarter, during which Westerly outscored the Skippers 17-10.
"We played team basketball at the end. Great defensive stops."
It was Westerly's full-court press that changed the complexion of the game.
The Bulldogs trailed 43-40 after three quarters. With 5:17 left in the game, Aldrich hit two free throws to cut their deficit to two, 46-44, and Westerly began trapping whoever received the NK inbound pass after a made basket or a stop in play.
North Kingstown (5-16, 4-14) struggled against the pressure. The Bulldogs either took the ball away from the Skippers or forced bad passes numerous times as they tried to get the ball upcourt. Westerly finished with 16 steals, led by Trey Rekstis with six. Rekstis also scored 11 points.
"We knew our weakness was our guards," said NK coach Kyle Boddington, noting that three starters at guard missed the game and that he was forced to start a freshman. "But that's not an excuse. We couldn't handle their pressure."
"I thought that was the difference," Bulldogs coach Mike Gleason said. "We were getting really good traps. It was a lot of hard work."
With 3:37 remaining, Aldrich hit two free throws to give Westerly its first lead since the second quarter, 50-49. Aldrich went 9 of 11 from the line and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds on the night.
"Every time I go to the line I just tell myself I have to hit these," he said. "Obviously I can't hit every one, but I try my best to."
Romello Hamelin then stole the inbound pass and hit an acrobatic up-and-under to make it 52-49 Westerly. But NK closed to 52-51 on a Ryan Dionizio putback, one of several second-shot attempts for the Skippers, who had, like most Westerly opponents, a distinct size advantage.
NK retook the lead, 53-52, on a Braden Brochu layup, but Williams followed with a drive and reverse layup that put the Bulldogs ahead 54-53 with 2:17 left.
"I got a little bit of space and I just went up," Williams said, "and finished on the other side."
They never trailed again.
Hamelin stole another inbound pass with 56.2 to go, and after a Westerly timeout and an NK foul, Tyler Rafferty made two free throws to make it 56-53. Aldrich hit 1 of 2 with 25.4 left for Westerly's final point.
"It was grit, to be honest," Williams said. "Without Jesse — unfortunately we've had to play without Jesse a good part of the season, so we kind of learned our style of play without him has to change a little bit. So we just kinda got down and dirty, and that's what we did at the end."
"At the end of the game, Grif Aldrich really carried us on his back on the defensive glass," Gleason said. "We've been undersized all year. We basically had four guards and Griffin in the game. We just dug deep. At the end of the game we came through big time."
Gleason started five seniors. After some poor shooting in the second quarter — the Bulldogs scored only seven points in the period to trail 31-25 at halftime — seniors started again in the third quarter.
"I thought they deserved it," Gleason said.
One of those starters, Aldrich, did not want to see the season come to an end.
"I was trying to get everyone's energy up," he said. "I was telling them that if we don't win this it might be my last game playing basketball. We have to pull through for the seniors, we have to pull through for the school and then we have to make a run in the playoffs."
The Bulldogs will get their chance in a preliminary-round game likely later this week. Westerly is seeded 12th and will face No. 5 Classical at a date and time to be determined.
