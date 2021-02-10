WESTERLY — Westerly High made a fourth-quarter charge but couldn't catch Barrington and fell to the Eagles, 56-52, Wednesday night in a Division I boys basketball game.
The Bulldogs trailed by 12, 44-32, heading to the fourth quarter when they made their comeback.
With about 1:30 remaining, Dante Wilk found Jesse Samo in the corner, and the freshman hit a 3-pointer — his only points of the game — to cut Barrington's lead to three, Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
The Bulldogs then forced a turnover but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning moments.
Wilk led Westerly with 16 points and four steals. Max Bertsch added 11 points, and Ben Gorman grabbed 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs were credited with 19 steals, led by Samo's five.
"We turned them over quite a bit in the fourth quarter and made a good run at them," Gleason said, noting his team battled foul trouble and had difficulty getting in sync offensively. "I'm proud of our guys for coming back. We just ran out of gas at the end."
Byron Dunn had eight points and five rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Point guard Matthew Raffa led the Eagles (4-2, 3-3 D-I) with 16 points and "did a good job of handling" Westerly's pressure defense, Gleason said.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-4) next visit Mt. Pleasant on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Westerly (52)
Jesse Samo 1 0-0 3, Dante Wilk 7 1-2 16, Byron Dunn 3 2-2 8, Marcus Haik 1 0-0 3, Max Bertsch 5 0-0 11, Josh Randall 0 0-0 0, Bryce Holden 1 0-0 2, Jackson Ogle 3 0-0 7, Ben Gorman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-7 52.
Barrington (56)
Graham Vatter 0 0-2 0, Matthew Raffa 4 8-12 16, Jack Abadi 1 0-0 2, Cole Reed 0 0-0 0, Ethan Coutu 6 0-0 14, Sean Bonneau 2 0-0 6, Benjamin Proulx 2 0-0 5, Connor Sullivan 2 2-5 6, Brigham Dunphy 3 1-2 7. Totals: 20 11-21 56.
Barrington 11 17 16 12 — 56
Westerly 13 10 9 20 — 52
3-point field goals: Westerly (5) — Bertsch, Haik, Ogle, Samo, Wilk. Barrington (5) — Bonneau 2, Coutu 2, Proulx.
Rebounds: Westerly (37) — Gorman 10, Dunn 5, Haik 5, Samo 4, Bertsch 3, Ogle 3, Randall 3, Wilk 3, Holden.
— Ken Sorensen
