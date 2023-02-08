WESTERLY — Woonsocket took an eight-point lead at the break and held off Westerly High in the second half for a 61-53 Division I boys basketball victory Wednesday night at Federico Gym.
Westerly coach Mike Gleason said the Bulldogs cut their deficit to two points numerous times in the fourth quarter, the last with about 3½ minutes left, but were unable to tie the game.
"We battled," said Gleason, who missed the team's previous two games with COVID-19. "They're big. They're athletic. The big difference in the game was they got a lot of points on the offensive glass. But we battled to the end. We had our chances. We just didn't have enough."
The Villa Novans (7-11, 6-0 Division I) led 32-24 at halftime and 45-39 through three quarters before having to fend off the Bulldogs (6-13, 4-12), who dropped their eighth straight game.
Jesse Samo finished with 12 points (three 3-pointers) and eight rebounds for Westerly. Romello Hamelin added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Lance Williams also scored 11 points.
Gleason said the Bulldogs need one win in their final two games — at Classical on Friday (6 p.m.) and home against North Kingstown on Tuesday — to qualify for the Division I playoffs.
"We've finally got the whole team together [after dealing with injuries and illness]," he said. "We just have to jell."
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.