WESTERLY — Dante Wilk scored 17 points and Jesse Samo had 15 as Westerly High turned back Narragansett, 56-48, in a Division I boys basketball game on Friday.
Both players hit three 3-pointers each. Wilk had seven assists, and Samo contributed five rebounds.
Westerly led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Narragansett chipped away at the lead and only trailed by six, 44-38, after three quarters.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "After getting hammered on the boards at La Salle the other night, defensive rebounding was a focus tonight.
"In the last four minutes of the game, we were able to keep them off the boards, move the ball around and get good shots. [Ben] Gorman and [Jackson] Ogle had some big rebounds in the fourth quarter."
Westerly was coming off a 64-49 loss to La Salle Academy on Wednesday.
Gorman finished with five rebounds, and Ogle had seven. Ogle also scored 12 points. Marcus Haik led the team in rebounding with eight.
"They beat Mt. Pleasant the other night and they just lost to La Salle by three, so Narragansett is a good team," Gleason said. "This was a good win for us."
Jared Chaloux led Narragansett (6-7, 5-7 Division I) with 17 points. Westerly (12-3, 9-3) next hosts Woonsocket on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
