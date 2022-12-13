WOONSOCKET — Jesse Samo scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Westerly High turned in a solid defensive performance to beat Woonsocket, 55-46, in a Division I boys basketball game Tuesday night.
"Jesse was kind of cold in the first half, but he carried us in the second half with both his rebounding and offense," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We rebounded a little better in the second half and were able to get out in transition."
Samo led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds. Westerly trailed 23-21 at the half.
Gleason said Griffin Aldrich did a good job defending Woonsocket's 6-foot-7 Abdul Kourouma. Aldrich stands 5-10.
"He had 13 points, but Griffin made him work for every one of them. We full fronted him and helped well from behind," Gleason said. "Overall, it's a good win and our first road game at a tough place to play."
Aldrich added 14 points and six rebounds. Romello Hamelin finished with 11 points and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
It was the season opener for Woonsocket. Westerly (2-0, 1-0 Division I) next hosts Classical on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
