NORTH STONINGTON — Zane Brewer scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Wheeler High beat Grasso Tech, 51-36, in a nonleague boys basketball game Monday night.
Kyle Kessler finished with 19 points, and Deondre Bransford contributed eight points and six rebounds for the Lions.
Wheeler (5-3) led 29-14 at the half. Grasso Tech dropped to 2-5.
Wheeler next hosts Westbrook on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.