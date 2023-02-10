NORTH STONINGTON — Deondre Bransford scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Wheeler High topped Tourtellotte, 70-54, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game Friday night.
"He did a very good job attacking the boards," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "He had eight offensive rebounds. They put their tallest player on Zane [Brewer] and Deondre was able to get to the foul line. He had a phenomenal game."
Bransford made 7 of 15 free throws.
Wheeler led 40-23 at the half. Keith Zardies finished with 17 points, five assists and four steals, Brewer had 13 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Kessler contributed 12 points, five assists and four steals.
The Tigers (4-15, 0-7 Division IV) have lost eight of their last nine games.
The Lions (13-4, 7-0) next travel to Lyman Memorial on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game. They can win the D-IV title outright with a victory over the Bulldogs (10-7, 6-1). Wheeler handed Lyman its only league loss earlier this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
