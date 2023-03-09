MICHAEL URGO, Wheeler, Boys Swimming, Senior; Urgo was named Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year at the ECC championships. He finished first in the 50 freestyle (21.94) and the 100 free (47.50). He was part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:32.38) Urgo swims for a co-op team comprised of students from Fitch, Ledyard, Stonington and Wheeler.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Indoor Track, Senior; Mooney captured the New England championship in the 55 hurdles. Mooney finished with a time of 7.39. He was the first Stonington indoor New England winner since Rhys Hammond won the 1,000 in 2020.

4x400 RELAY TEAM, Westerly, Boys Indoor Track; Jake Delicato, John Gingerella, Christian Dejour and Robbie Wade set a school record in the 4x400 at the New England championships. They combined for a time of 3:31.84 and placed 11th in the race.

BROOKE KANACZET, Chariho, Girls Track, Senior; Kanaczet finished 11th in the mile at the New England championships, improving upon her school record in the event. Kanaczet turned in a time of 5:18.04 during the meet in Boston.

