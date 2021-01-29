NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown scored 23 points in the second quarter and topped Westerly High, 70-46, in a Division I boys basketball game Friday.
Westerly trailed 37-23 at the half.
"The first 10 minutes it was a back-and-forth game. The last four minutes of the second quarter they went on something like a 14-2 run," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We never quite got back in it."
Byron Dunn led Westerly in scoring with 10 points. Freshman Ben Gorman had six points and also led the team in rebounding with six.
Owen Moynihan led North Kingstown (3-1, 3-1 Division I) with 21 points, including 11 in the third quarter. Ethan Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
Westerly (0-3, 0-3) next travels to South Kingstown on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
North Kingstown 70, Westerly 46
Westerly (46)
Jesse Samo 2 0-0 5, Dante Wilk 2 0-0 4, Byron Dunn 5 0-0 10, Marcus Haik 2 0-0 4, Max Bertsch 2 0-0 6, Josh Randall 1 0-0 3, Bryce Holden 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ogle 1 0-0 2, Ben Gorman 3 0-0 6, Brayden Chiaradio 0 1-2 1, Lance Williams 1 0-0 3, Nico Hence 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 20 1-2 46.
North Kingstown (70)
Jaidan Blanchette 0 0-0 0, Cole Goulet 2 0-2 4, Cameron Alexander 1 0-0 2, William Masse 1 0-0 2, Zack Koehr 1 0-0 2, Braden Brochu 1 0-0 2, Liam Ennis 1 0-0 3, Owen Moynihan 10 0-0 21, TJ Gormley 4 0-0 8, Shawn Murphy 4 0-0 8, Ethan Smith 7 0-0 18.
Totals: 32 0-2 70.
Westerly 11 12 11 12 — 46
Pilgrim 14 23 17 16 — 70
3-point field goals: Westerly (5) — Bertsch 2, Samo, Randall, Williams. North Kingstown (6) — Smith 4, Moyniham, Ennis.
Rebounds: Westerly (26) — Gorman 6, Wilk 5, Samo 3, Haik 3, Dunn 2, Bertsch 2, Ogle 2, Holden, Chiaradio, Hence.
— Keith Kimberlin
