THOMPSON, Conn. — Wheeler High used a big second quarter to defeat Tourtellotte, 38-33, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game on Thursday.
Wheeler, which trailed 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, outscored the Tigers 17-6 in the second quarter to lead 23-18 at the half. Each team scored 15 points in the second half.
"That second quarter was the difference maker," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "I think we trusted each other more and got better shot selection. Our bench was alive and players were playing for each other."
Keith Zardies finished with 11 points and five rebounds for the Lions.
Deondre Bransford had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Kyle Kessler contributed nine points.
Tourtellotte dropped to 2-4, 0-3 Division IV. Wheeler (3-3, 2-0) next travels to Putnam on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.