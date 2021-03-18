MONTVILLE — Stonington High buried 12 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures in a 69-63 win over Montville in the play-in round of the ECC South Division boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.
Cam Hinchey finished with 19 points, including six 3-pointers, and Nate Cyr added five treys and 17 points for the No. 9 Bears, who advanced to a meeting with host Fitch, the tournament's top seed, in a quarterfinal-round game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The teams were tied at 23 at halftime before Stonington outscored No. 8 Montville, 19-8, in the third quarter to open a 42-31 lead.
Montville scored 32 points in the final period but it wasn't enough.
Dorian White had a good all-around game for Stonington (2-9) with 18 points (one 3-pointer, 7 for 9 from the free-throw line), six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Alex Tobiassen added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Wynn Hammond dished out six assists.
Isaiah Gallagher (three 3s) and Bernard Hawkins each scored 15 points for Montville (1-10).
— Ken Sorensen
