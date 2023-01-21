OLD SAYBROOK — Stonington High fell behind by 19 points at halftime and could not recover, losing to Old Sabyrook, 74-59, in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
Stonington trailed 42-23 at halftime.
Luke Lowry finished with 17 points for Stonington (4-8). Aaron LoPresto added 12 points, and Josh Lord contributed eight points and nine rebounds.
Aaron Tolve led Old Saybrook (9-2) with 26 points, including a 10-for-12 showing at the free-throw line.
Stonington next travels to Tourtellotte on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
