WATERFORD — Waterford High pulled away in a high-scoring fourth quarter to beat Stonington High, 74-61, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Wednesday night at the Sweeney Fieldhouse.
The Lancers led 43-38 after three quarters but outscored the Bears 31-23 the rest of the way to earn the win. Parker Spencer scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Waterford (6-12).
Stonington's Luke Lowry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth. He finished with five triples, equaling his season high, four assists and five steals.
Robbie Scavello added 16 points and five assists for the Bears (7-11). Alex DePerry scored 10 points, and Aaron LoPresto had four rebounds and eight assists.
The Bears next play at Griswold on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
