STORRS, Conn. — Stonington High was in pretty good shape at halftime of Monday’s Division III boys basketball state tournament game with E.O. Smith.
The Bears were attacking the basket and their man-to-man defense was becoming more and more effective as the game went along. The result was a four-point lead for the Bears.
Then, the Panthers turned up the pressure with a pair of presses to start the third quarter, and the Bears did not handle it well. E.O. Smith scored 31 points in the quarter on its way to a 75-57 first-round win that ended Stonington’s season.
The 15th-seeded Panthers outscored Stonington 15-2 to open the second half and take a 43-34 lead. Later in the quarter, Smith went on a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 19 points, 59-40, with 1:12 left in the period.
The press resulted in turnovers that led to layups, and the Panthers also shot well, making four 3-pointers in the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter.
“Their pressure, I guess, surprised us,” Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. “It’s been our Achilles’ heel all year. We practice against pressure every day, but for whatever reason I don’t know what happens when we get into game situations.
“I called a timeout and thought we could kind of stop the bleeding a little bit. And we came right out and turned it over for a layup, and before you know it, [the lead] was 19.”
Panthers coach Ron Pires said the pressure was the determining factor for his team in the win.
“We went to a full-court press and a half-court press, which created a lot of turnovers,” Pires said. “I was going to get out of it if they had scored. They did score, but it was still so effective we decided to stay in it and it was the difference in the game.”
Still, the 18th-seeded Bears weren't done after the the Panthers' second-half ouburst. Zach Scott (22 points) scored the final five points of the third quarter and the Bears were down 14, 59-45.
Stonington (10-12) outscored Smith 12-4 to start the fourth quarter. Dorian White’s 3-pointer with 4:23 left reduced the deficit to six, 63-57. The Bears were back in it.
Stonington next five possessions resulted in three 3-pointers that were off the mark, a turnover and a missed shot around the rim.
The 3-point attempts were not the shots Wosencroft was hoping for as the Bears let an opportunity to make things very interesting slip through their hands.
Smith made 12 of 14 free throws in the final 4:11. Neither team had a field goal in the final 4:23 of the game.
Mekhi Hayden finished with 29 points for the Panthers and was 13 of 14 at the line. He missed his first free throw and then made 13 straight.
White finished with 17 points for the Bears, and Ayden Morrison had eight.
Anthony Fry, the team's starting point guard, missed the game for "personal reasons," Wosencroft said. Fry also did not play in the ECC tournament loss to Ledyard.
Smith (12-9) will travel to No. 2 Northwest Catholic for a second-round game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m..
