STONINGTON — Stonington High fell behind early and could not overcome the deficit in a 55-47 loss to Fitch on Tuesday night in an ECC South Division boys basketball game.
Stonington (0-3, 0-3 ECC South) trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 26-21 at the half.
Junior Nate Cyr led the Bears with a career-high 19 points and team-high 10 rebounds. Dorian White added 10 points and six rebounds, and Jackson Bernard scored seven points.
Yaniel Hernandez led Fitch (4-0, 4-0) with 15 points.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Stonington (47)
Cam Hinchey 1 2 4, Wynn Hammond 0 0-0 0, Drew Johnson 0 1 1, Cole DeVoe 0 0 0, Kyle Curioso 0 0 0, Jackson Bernard 3 0 7, Alex Tobiassen 3 0 6, Dorian White 3 3 10, Nate Cyr 6 5 19. Totals: 16 11 47.
Fitch (55)
Kevin Saintvil-Ravix 0 2 2, Yaniel Hernandez 6 2 15, Colin Anderson 1 0 3, Van Spruill 1 2 4, Khyol Kershaw 2 3 7, Seamus Greaves 5 1 11, Chris Kershaw 5 2 12. Totals: 20 12 54.
Fitch 16 10 13 16 — 55
Stonington 9 12 14 12 — 47
3-point field goals: Stonington (4) — Cyr 2, Bernard, White. Fitch (2) — Anderson, Hernandez.
Rebounds: Stonington (28) — Cyr 10, White 6, Hinchey 4, Tobiassen 4, Hammond 2, Bernard, Curioso.
— Keith Kimberlin
