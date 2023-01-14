KILLINGLY, Conn. — Stonington High couldn't keep pace with Killingly in the second half and lost, 65-59, on Friday in an ECC Division III boys basketball game.
The Bears also couldn't contain Killingly star Yianni Baribeau. The 6-3 senior swingman, a Division IV All-State pick last season, scored 33 points on 16 field goals (just one 3-pointer). He did not attempt a free throw.
Stonington trailed 34-33 at halftime, but Killingly (7-2, 3-1 ECC Division III) outscored the Bears 19-13 in the third quarter and hung on for the victory.
Luke Lowry finished with 21 points for Stonington (3-6, 2-2). Aaron LoPresto added 13 points and five assists, Alex DePerry scored 13 points, and Robbie Scavello had seven points and five rebounds. Lowry, LoPresto and DePerry each hit three 3-pointers.
Stonington next plays at Ledyard on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.