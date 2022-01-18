UNCASVILLE — Stonington High took a talented St. Bernard team to overtime, but couldn't keep up with the Saints in the extra period and lost, 84-74, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
After regulation ended 67-all, St. Bernard outscored Stonington 17-7 in overtime to remain undefeated.
Cedric Similien finished with 21 points for the Saints (9-0, ranked 12th in the GameTimeCT state poll). Freshman Amare Marshall had 20.
The St. Bernard victory spoiled a big night from Stonington's Dorian White, who had a career-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds and two steals. White hit three 3-pointers.
Cam Hinchey added 20 points and four steals, and Nate Cry had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (4-3), who held St. Bernard to five-second-quarter points to lead 36-28 at halftime.
Two of Stonington's three losses this season have come in overtime.
Stonington next hosts ECC Division III rival Killingly on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
