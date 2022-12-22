STONINGTON — Stonington High outlasted Lyman Memorial, 68-65, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Thursday night.
The game was tied 28-all at halftime. The Bears opened an eight-point lead after three quarters, 47-39, and held on from there.
Luke Lowry had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals for Stonington (2-1). Alex DePerry added 18 points, and Aaron LoPresto had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lowry and DePerry each made three 3-pointers.
Robbie Scavello had a team-high eight rebounds.
Kevin Botticello led the Bulldogs (2-1) with 26 points.
Stonington next plays South Kingstown in the first round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament at Westerly High on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
