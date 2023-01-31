STONINGTON — Luke Lowry scored 20 points and the Stonington High boys basketball team overtook Montville in the fourth quarter for a 54-49 ECC out-of-division win Tuesday at Bears Gym.
Stonington was down by five, 23-18, at the half. The Bears tied it up in the third quarter, 35-all, then outscored the Indians 19-14 the rest of the way.
Robbie Scavello added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bears (6-9), who have won three in a row. Aaron LoPresto had six assists, and Alex Nowak pulled own nine rebounds.
Lebron Maurice scored 24 points for Montville (5-7).
Stonington next plays at Wheeler on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
