LEDYARD — Luke Lowry scored seven of his game-high 26 points in overtime and Stonington High edged winless Ledyard, 81-78, in an ECC out-of-division game Tuesday night.
The Bears trailed at halftime, 38-32. It was tied, 60-all, at the end of regulation.
Aaron LoPresto scored six points in the extra period and finished with 14 to go with five rebounds and eight assists, and Robbie Scavello had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Lowry added three rebounds and six assists.
James Green led the Colonels (0-10) with 24 points.
The Bears (4-6) next play at Bacon Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.