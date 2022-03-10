STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys basketball team did not give itself enough of a chance in Thursday night's Division III second-round state tournament game against New London.
The sixth-seeded Bears turned it over way too many times early in the game, did not make enough shots in the second half and fell to the No. 11 Whalers, 81-57. The loss ended a 15-game winning streak for the Bears, who had a first-round bye.
New London (15-8) advanced to the quarterfinal round on Monday, when it will travel to No. 3 Daniel Hand, a 54-40 winner over East Lyme, for a 7 p.m. contest.
"They are scrappy. That's a tough New London team and we didn't match their intensity," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "We didn't do the things we needed to do to win — rebound and not turn the ball over.
"We didn't handle those things. That's a recipe for disaster for us. If we don't rebound and turn the ball over — I think we had 20-something turnovers — we were doomed from there."
Stonington (19-4) didn't start the game well, turning the ball over on seven of its first eight possessions. Wynn Hammond, one of the team's top defenders, also drew two fouls in the first 1:19 of the game and had to leave the contest.
The Bears were also called for a technical found during that stretch. Stonington was fortunate to only be trailing by nine after the first quarter, 17-8, after making just one field goal over the first eight minutes.
The two teams played even in the second quarter, and Stonington was still very much in the game at the half, trailing 30-21, before an almost full gym.
But the Whalers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 11-2 to open the period and take a 41-23 lead.
Stonington started the third quarter 2 for 8 (25%) from the field. Meanwhile, New London scored on its first seven possessions.
"We didn't shoot the ball tonight, just a bad pot of gumbo," Wosencroft said. "We didn't get it done."
Later in the quarter, the Whalers went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-point lead, 50-26. Freshmen DaShaun Phillips (18 points) and Savahn Warren (22 points) each had four points in the spurt.
New London also scored on offensive rebounds five times in the third quarter to take a 54-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
New London had opened the tournament with a 44-40 win over Torrington on Tuesday.
"I thought we played with energy and I thought we defended well," longtime New London coach Craig Parker said. "We knew Stonington had a really good ball club. And they have really good shooters so we just wanted to be in the area to contest their shots.
"They are a well-coached team. What we did tonight, we will take it and move on to the state quarterfinals."
New London played man-to-man defense throughout the game. Several times the Whalers were able to get layup opportunities in transition after blocked shots.
Stonington's Dorian White ended his career with a 27-point performance. He had two 3-pointers and made 11 of 17 free throws.
Nate Cyr and Cam Hinchey followed with seven points each. Cyr, who led the team with eight rebounds, scored five of his points in the fourth quarter, and Hinchey had three in the final quarter.
Hinchey was injured with 3:22 left in the game, going to the floor after a hard foul. He did not return.
It was a tough end to a season that saw the Bears win an ECC Division II tournament title at Mohegan Sun Arena, the final victory of their 15-game winning streak.
"That's a special group of boys that I have in that locker room," Wosencroft said. "Aside from winning all the games and everything else like that, [it's] the bond and family they have built inside that locker room. They will always be connected to us and we will always communicate. When they are my age, they will look back on it and [realize] this was a special year."
