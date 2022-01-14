STONINGTON — Stonington High opened up a 25-point lead at the half and went on to defeat Plainfield, 74-36, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Friday night.
Stonington, coming off a one-point overtime loss at New London on Tuesday, outscored the Panthers 23-9 in the first quarter and led 44-19 at halftime.
Cam Hinchey was Stonington's top scorer with 14 points. Nate Cyr hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Jackson Bernard and Luke Lowry added nine points each, and Dorian White had eight points and five assists. Eleven Stonington players scored in the game.
Cyr was the team's top rebounder with six.
Tyler Nordstrum led Plainfield (1-3, 0-2 Division III) with 19 points.
Stonington (4-2, 2-0) next hosts St. Bernard on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Saints are 8-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
