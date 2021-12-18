STONINGTON — Stonington High scored 29 points in the first quarter and topped Windham, 70-44, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game on Saturday.
The Bears led by 18, 29-11, at the end of the first quarter.
Dorian White and Nate Cyr finished with 15 points each. Cam Hinchey made three 3-pointers and scored 13. Wynn Hammond finished with 11.
Stonington made 11 3-pointers, with two each from Cyr and Nate Lowry (nine points).
White led the team in rebounding with five, and Hammond contributed seven steals.
Windham dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division III. It was the season opener for Stonington, which next hosts Woodstock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
