STONINGTON — Nate Cyr and Sam Montalto finished with double-doubles and Dorian White came up one rebound short as Stonington High routed Putnam, 85-35, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Cyr scored 18 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Montalto had 13 and 11 for Stonington (9-3). White had 15 points and nine boards.
Thirteen players scored for the Bears in the victory, their fifth straight. They led 27-4 after the first quarter and 52-15 at halftime.
White also contributed five assists and three steals, and Montalto had five steals and three blocks. Seven players sunk at least one 3-pointer for Stonington, which had eight on the night.
The Clippers fell to 4-7.
Stonington next plays at Killingly on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
