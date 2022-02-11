GRISWOLD — It didn't look like the Stonington High boys basketball team was going to secure the ECC Division III regular-season championship on its own terms Friday night against Griswold.
The Bears needed just one win in their last two division games or one Griswold loss to clinch the title. But the Wolverines were determined not to let Stonington make it happen on their court — they led by seven points early in the second half and sent Bears leader Dorian White to the bench with four fouls for nearly all of the third quarter.
But instead of waiting to pummel rebuilding Plainfield to wrap up the division crown, the Bears took care of business in dramatic fashion, coming from behind in the waning moments to beat Griswold, 76-75.
Stonington erased a six-point deficit with a minute remaining and a four-point deficit with 24 seconds to left, rallying to win on White's 10-foot runner with three seconds to play.
"To clinch the division title like this, it means so much," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "When Dorian went out with four fouls, we said to him, 'We got you, Money.' That's what we call him, and he showed why tonight. This was a total team effort. We did what we had to do to keep it close without him."
White sat for all but a few seconds in the third quarter, but the Bears (13-3, 7-0 Division III) clung to the hustling Wolverines (9-7, 3-3) nevertheless.
Center Sam Montalto scored eight of his 15 points in the third, and guard Cam Hinchey (27 points) was hot from 3-point range to keep the Bears right on the heels of the red-hot Wolverines, who led 57-54 after three quarters.
The relentless Wolverines, easily enjoying their best offensive game, rode the play of triplets Michael Strain (21 points), Lucas Strain (15) and Christian Russell (17) to take a 73-67 edge with a minute left. Hinchey scored with an assist from White to slice it to 73-71, but Stonington committed an intentional foul with 24 seconds left, leading to a pair of Evan Merchant free throws and Griswold possession with a 75-71 lead.
If Stonington's plight didn't look rosy after White's four fouls, it certainly looked bleak now. But the Bears, who have been in a defensive slump this week, forced a five-second inbounds turnover, and Hinchey's 3-pointer made it 75-74 with 11 seconds left.
"I'm very concerned with the amount of points we've allowed: 63 earlier this week against Griswold, 84 against Montville and now 74 tonight," Wosencroft said. "We've allowed 50 to 55 most of the year, but this week got out of control and we have to work on it. That five-second call, though, was huge."
Griswold still was in good shape, shooting a one-and-one at the free-throw line with seven seconds left. The front end missed. Stonington passed to White, who dribbled the length of the court and pulled up for a short runner in traffic that went in to put the Bears ahead. Griswold didn't get a shot off in the final seconds.
"It feels amazing to win the title on their court," said White, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. "I had faith in my teammates, and we never gave up. This team has come a long way since the holiday tournament."
Griswold coach Rob Mileski could not ask for more from his junior-laden squad, which lost 68-63 to Stonington on Monday in one of their biggest offensive outputs before Friday. Griswold was the only divisional team mathematically alive to deny Stonington before Friday.
"I told the kids they did everything right for 39 minutes, 40-some-odd seconds," he said. "It was junior against senior as we have 11 juniors and they have 11 seniors. I'm proud of our team."
Wosencroft feels the close call, in what could be a preview of the ECC Division II tournament title game at Mohegan Sun, will only help Stonington in the postseason.
"We're battle tested," said Wosencroft, who has seen the Bears take New London and St. Bernard to the wire in addition to winning a handful of tight games. "We rallied to beat Montville by one, we were down against Killingly and came back and we won at the buzzer here. This team has a sense of fight."
The Bears got a big lift off the bench from Luke Lowry, who scored nine points.
