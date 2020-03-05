STONINGTON — The Stonington High boys basketball team is the 18th seed and will visit Storrs for a meeting with No. 15 E.O. Smith on Monday in the first round of the Division III state tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Seedings are based on regular-season records. The Bears finished 10-10 in the regular season and are 10-11 overall after a 77-70 loss to Ledyard in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division I tournament.
The Panthers were 11-9 during the regular season, including a 55-51 victory at Stonington on Feb. 1. They play in the Central Connecticut Conference where they finished third in the Patriot Division with a 4-6 record. They did not qualify for the CCC tournament.
The winner will play No. 2 Northwest Catholic in a second-round game on Wednesday. NW Catholic (17-3) received a first-round bye. The top seed is Tolland (19-1). E.O. Smith lost to Tolland, 52-51, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
There are 27 teams in the tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
